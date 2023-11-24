17.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 24 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic KS2 class teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our growing Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

Candidates must have:

English mother tongue

QTS

Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it. Applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.

General Info

Address Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia

Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School

Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia

