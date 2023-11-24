Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic KS2 class teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our growing Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.
Candidates must have:
English mother tongue
QTS
Experience teaching the English National Curriculum
European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities
Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it. Applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.
Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia
