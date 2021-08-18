Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat

Ardeatino/Piazza dei Navigatori - Just outside the Aurelian Walls and steps away from Parco Scott (which is part of the Appian Way Park) in via Cornelio Magni we have a delightful, remodeled and furnished apartment renting to referened clients. It's 85m2 on the 1st floor of a residential building of 4 floors total with condominium gardens. The property has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, pantry/laundry room, balcony. It has electric blinds, air conditioning and centralized. Contract: transitory or 3 years + 2 renewable. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Monthly rent: €1,100. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info:immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied.

General Info

Price info €1100 + condominium
Address Quartiere XX Ardeatino, 00179 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 16
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 1
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 1
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 2
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 2
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 3
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 3
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 4
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 4
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 5
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 5
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 6
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 6
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 7
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 7
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 8
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 8
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 9
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 9
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 10
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 10
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 11
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 11
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 12
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 12
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 13
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 13
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 14
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 14
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 15
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 15
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 16
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 16
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 1
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 2
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 3
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 4
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 5
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 6
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 7
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 8
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 9
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 10
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 11
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 12
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 13
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 14
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 15
Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat - image 16

View on Map

Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat

Quartiere XX Ardeatino, 00179 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75400
Previous article In the cellar

RELATED ARTICLES

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse
Accommodation vacant in town

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Accommodation vacant in town

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

Piramide Cestia
Accommodation vacant in town

Piramide Cestia

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Large quite furnished apartment in the green
Accommodation vacant in town

Large quite furnished apartment in the green

Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
Accommodation vacant in town

Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori