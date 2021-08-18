Parco Scott - remodeled, 2-bedroom flat

Ardeatino/Piazza dei Navigatori - Just outside the Aurelian Walls and steps away from Parco Scott (which is part of the Appian Way Park) in via Cornelio Magni we have a delightful, remodeled and furnished apartment renting to referened clients. It's 85m2 on the 1st floor of a residential building of 4 floors total with condominium gardens. The property has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, pantry/laundry room, balcony. It has electric blinds, air conditioning and centralized. Contract: transitory or 3 years + 2 renewable. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Monthly rent: €1,100. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info:immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied.