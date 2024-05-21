Elegant 3-bedroom flat in Parioli

PARIOLI - near Viale Bruno Buozzi in Via Tamarelli. We have an elegant apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building with concierge service. Via Tamarelli is a cul-de-sac and therefore very quiet as there is no through traffic. The apartment is made up of a foyer with built-in closet with mirror, large living room with access to the balcony, dining room, fully-furnished eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, maid's room and bathroom, cellar. Very elegant finishings, beautiful parquet flooring. Independent heating and A/C. Requested monthly rent: €3,600 plus condominium. Renting to expats and diplomats. NO CASA VACANZA. NO RESIDENTS. For more information and/or appointments, please contact: Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Separate