PARIOLI - near Viale Bruno Buozzi in Via Tamarelli. We have an elegant apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building with concierge service. Via Tamarelli is a cul-de-sac and therefore very quiet as there is no through traffic. The apartment is made up of a foyer with built-in closet with mirror, large living room with access to the balcony, dining room, fully-furnished eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, maid's room and bathroom, cellar. Very elegant finishings, beautiful parquet flooring. Independent heating and A/C. Requested monthly rent: €3,600 plus condominium. Renting to expats and diplomats. NO CASA VACANZA. NO RESIDENTS. For more information and/or appointments, please contact: Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Separate
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Elegant 3-bedroom flat in Parioli
Via Pietro Romani 170
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
JCU Marketing and Communications Associate
JCU Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator
JCU Health and Wellbeing Assistant
N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator