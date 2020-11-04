Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified
Hi! My name is Ruby.
I am an Australian/English 28 year old who lives in Rome.
I am TEFL qualified and I speak fluent Italian.
My teaching technique is mainly conversational and grammar based if necessary.
I teach all levels and ages.
Lessons will be held online (Skype or Google Hangouts)
Get in touch via email: ruby.kammer@gmail.com
