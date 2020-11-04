Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified

Hi! My name is Ruby.

I am an Australian/English 28 year old who lives in Rome.

I am TEFL qualified and I speak fluent Italian.

My teaching technique is mainly conversational and grammar based if necessary.

I teach all levels and ages.

Lessons will be held online (Skype or Google Hangouts)

Get in touch via email: ruby.kammer@gmail.com

General Info

Price info Get in touch to enquire
Email address ruby.kammer@gmail.com
