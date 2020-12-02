Business English Lessons Online

TEFL qualified Executive Manager offers English lessons. Build confidence in work and to propel your career. Email lisakarentucker@gmail.com
Latest classifieds
St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher
Top Hat UK was established in 1994 and currently has 4 schools operating in the UK – St George’s British International School will become its first overseas school. The Top Hat Ita...
British School Group Monteverde is now accepting applications for one part-time teacher to start courses in January. Basic requirements: TEFL qualified (min.CELTA), experienced (...
Temporary Marketing and Business position
International School is looking for a Marketing and Business-to-Business liaison for a temporary position beginning immediately. The candidate needs to be bilingual in English/Ita...
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
We have a splendid 2-floor apartment just steps away from the Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla and the FAO building. It is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a small building of 4...