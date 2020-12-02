St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher

Top Hat UK was established in 1994 and currently has 4 schools operating in the UK – St George’s British International School will become its first overseas school. The Top Hat Italy Stage School will be run by St George’s British International School at La Storta, through a Franchise Agreement with Top Hat UK. The school will be open to its pupils aged 3.5 to 18 and shall run on Saturday’s during school term-time (with one Sunday session) as from January 2021. You will, therefore, be expected to work every Saturday morning during school term-time. Internal candidates sign an addendum to their existing employment contract. External applicants must have a Partita Iva and would be offered a consultancy contract and invoice the school for lessons given.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach dance to pupils aged 6 to 18 using various dance styles and methodologies from beginner to advanced level.

Develop choreography routines and select music for recitals and end of year performances.

Prepare lessons and deliver course contents within the Top Hat curricular framework.

Engage, encourage, and motivate students to reach their potential and goals.

Evaluate student-performance and make recommendations for improvement.

Provide a fun and creative environment

Liaise with academic staff and parents where required.

Act as a focal point of reference on all Dance activities for the other Stage School teachers.

Liaise with the Top Hat Italy Coordinator on curricular and student behavioural matters asrequired.

Skills and Formal Qualifications

Previous teaching experience required in the performing arts sector.

Ability to teach at all levels (6-18 years).

Ability to communicate with a diverse group of teachers and students.

Excellent oral English communication skills.

Good time management skills.

Energetic, driven, creative, and dependable.

Teaching experience and working with children.

Understanding of Modern/Commercial/Jazz and Tap disciplines

Knowledge of stage terms and use to ensure all children are featured.

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Reliable and respectful

How to Apply

Closing date for applications

Start date 14 December 2020 - 09 January 2021

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date.

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.

Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please submit your application via email to renato.iannace@stgeorge.school.it, and insert the job title in the email. Please also include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role in the application form. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at satisfactory references

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration) St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.