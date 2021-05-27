Native German, French, Norwegian and Finnish speakers – Business Development Specialist
Young, dynamic, international company is seeking native German (German, Austrian and German-Speaking Swiss), French, Norwegian and native Finnish speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity.
NO selling.
Primary duties:
- understand and identify customer needs and develop sales opportunities for our clients,
- support our Clients’ sales and marketing teams with prospecting and database enriching,
- generate qualified sales opportunities in assigned companies, develop strong work relationships with client sales team.
Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills.
Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus. Good level of English is required.
Be part of our international team and work with some of the most recognized high-tech companies in the world, while enjoying competitive wages!
If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:
https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html
