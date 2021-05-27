Native German, French, Norwegian and Finnish speakers – Business Development Specialist

Young, dynamic, international company is seeking native German (German, Austrian and German-Speaking Swiss), French, Norwegian and native Finnish speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity.

NO selling.

Primary duties:

- understand and identify customer needs and develop sales opportunities for our clients,

- support our Clients’ sales and marketing teams with prospecting and database enriching,

- generate qualified sales opportunities in assigned companies, develop strong work relationships with client sales team.

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills.

Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus. Good level of English is required.

Be part of our international team and work with some of the most recognized high-tech companies in the world, while enjoying competitive wages!

If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html