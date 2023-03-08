16.7 C
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue/Proficiency level ESL TEACHER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello, prestigious school in Ostia Centro is looking for a proficiency level/mother tongue teacher for CLIL. 24h/week ANINSEI state contract. Please send cv to gabrysem@gmail.com

General Info

Address Viale del Lido, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
Email address gabrysem@gmail.com

Mothertongue/Proficiency level ESL TEACHER

Viale del Lido, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy

