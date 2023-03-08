Hello, prestigious school in Ostia Centro is looking for a proficiency level/mother tongue teacher for CLIL. 24h/week ANINSEI state contract. Please send cv to gabrysem@gmail.com
Mothertongue/Proficiency level ESL TEACHER
Viale del Lido, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
