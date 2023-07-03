The villa is located in an elegant and exclusive private housing estate within the park of Appia Antica provided with private security service and video surveillance. The main gate overlooks via Lucio Volumnio, a private road where are placed most of the best villas in the area.
Ground floor: Entrance hall, Large living room, Dining room with garden view, Guests bathroom, Kitchen, Laundry, Small bedroom with private bathroom, Garden 2500 sq. mts., Car park
First floor: 3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Office room.
Service on request: Internet connection, Tv sat, Gardening, Housekeeping.
Luxury villa for rent on the Appia Antica area.
Via Lucio Volumnio, 00178 Roma RM, Italia
