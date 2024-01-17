What is Taco Libre? Just another taco place? Not quite.. we do have delicious tacos but we are known for fresh ingredients, authentic Mexican flavours and being the place for great margaritas.
We just opened in Prati and are seeking wait staff who will deliver an outstanding experience to our guests. Servers are motivated, team- oriented, friendly, and dependable.
There is no experience necessary, just a great attitude. The commitment is four days a week from 5pm to midnight. English or Spanish is a plus. To apply please send an email to: marta@tacolibre.it
Taco Libre looking for staff
Via Tacito, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher
Teachers for Adult online and in Person lessons
Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teacher for English Language and Literature Cover