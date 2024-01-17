Taco Libre looking for staff

What is Taco Libre? Just another taco place? Not quite.. we do have delicious tacos but we are known for fresh ingredients, authentic Mexican flavours and being the place for great margaritas.

We just opened in Prati and are seeking wait staff who will deliver an outstanding experience to our guests. Servers are motivated, team- oriented, friendly, and dependable.

There is no experience necessary, just a great attitude. The commitment is four days a week from 5pm to midnight. English or Spanish is a plus. To apply please send an email to: marta@tacolibre.it