15 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 17 January 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Taco Libre looking for staff
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Taco Libre looking for staff

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

What is Taco Libre? Just another taco place? Not quite.. we do have delicious tacos but we are known for fresh ingredients, authentic Mexican flavours and being the place for great margaritas. 

We just opened in Prati and are seeking wait staff who will deliver an outstanding experience to our guests.  Servers are motivated, team- oriented, friendly, and dependable. 

There is no experience necessary, just a great attitude.  The commitment is four days a week from 5pm to midnight.  English or Spanish is a plus.  To apply please send an email to: marta@tacolibre.it

General Info

Address Via Tacito, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Taco Libre looking for staff

Via Tacito, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Segretario/a legale - Roma

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Teachers for Adult online and in Person lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teacher for English Language and Literature Cover

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking an instructor for food experiences

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -