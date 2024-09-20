21.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 20 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Charming and sun-kissed tiny apartment with a long terrace. Large living room with sofa bed, kitchenette, bedroom with French double bed, bathroom with washing machine, internet and air conditioning. 3-18 months let. Contact Pietro at +39-348-3935004

General Info

Price info € 1,000 per month plus bills
Image Gallery
1 of 8
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 1
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 1
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 2
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 2
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 3
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 3
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 4
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 4
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 5
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 5
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 6
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 6
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 7
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 7
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 8
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 8
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 1
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 2
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 3
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 4
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 5
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 6
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 7
Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment - image 8
Taco 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Characteristic flat in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -