21.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 25 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Next to Metro A Lepanto, this historical Roman apartment is on the 5th (top) floor with a rooftop offering a view of the Vatican. Located in the quiet neighborhood of Prati, this bright apartment spans 170 sqm of walkable space with hardwood floors and a balcony overlooking the Tiber River. It features a grand entrance hall, a bright living room, 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, a storage room, and two loft spaces. Private street parking and concierge service are included. Previously rented to NATO families. No rentals to students or for B&B use. Rent: €3,200/month, plus condo fees, heating, and utilities. Tel: 3663535282.

General Info

Price info €3,200/month
Email address marcus@marcusmarcelli.com
Image Gallery
1 of 34
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 1
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 1
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 2
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 2
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 3
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 3
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 4
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 4
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 5
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 5
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 6
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 6
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 7
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 7
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 8
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 8
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 9
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 9
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 10
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 10
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 11
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 11
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 12
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 12
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 13
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 13
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 14
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 14
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 15
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 15
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 16
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 16
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 17
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 17
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 18
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 18
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 19
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 19
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 20
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 20
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 21
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 21
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 22
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 22
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 23
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 23
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 24
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 24
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 25
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 25
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 26
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 26
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 27
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 27
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 28
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 28
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 29
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 29
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 30
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 30
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 31
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 31
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 32
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 32
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 33
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 33
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 34
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 34
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 1
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 2
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 3
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 4
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 5
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 6
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 7
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 8
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 9
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 10
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 11
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 12
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 13
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 14
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 15
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 16
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 17
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 18
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 19
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 20
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 21
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 22
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 23
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 24
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 25
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 26
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 27
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 28
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 29
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 30
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 31
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 32
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 33
LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME - image 34

Youtube Video

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome center (Opera Theatre) short let apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Characteristic flat in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -