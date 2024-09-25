LUXURY APT FOR RENT IN PRATI, CENTRAL ROME

Next to Metro A Lepanto, this historical Roman apartment is on the 5th (top) floor with a rooftop offering a view of the Vatican. Located in the quiet neighborhood of Prati, this bright apartment spans 170 sqm of walkable space with hardwood floors and a balcony overlooking the Tiber River. It features a grand entrance hall, a bright living room, 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, a storage room, and two loft spaces. Private street parking and concierge service are included. Previously rented to NATO families. No rentals to students or for B&B use. Rent: €3,200/month, plus condo fees, heating, and utilities. Tel: 3663535282.