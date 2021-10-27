Looking for mothertongue, bilingual or C1 level english teacher

We are currently looking for a mothertongue, bilingual or C1 level English teacher for our school in Montesacro.

It is a part time job from 4 pm to 7 pm. Our students ages range from 1 to 12.

Please send your CV to roma.montesacro@kidsandus.it

General Info

Address Via Val Maira, 00141 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

