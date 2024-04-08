Marymount International School is seeking Italian teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date. Qualified native Italian speakers, fluent in English, are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.
Italian Substitute Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
Via di Villa Lauchli 180
