  3. Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School

Formello - We have an absolutely stunning villa in Formello renting to referenced individuals. It will be available mid-July 2024. It is 300m2 with a double living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, maid's room and bathroom, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms all on the 1st floor, large foyer on 1st floor between bedrooms which is like a 3rd living room. The property is renting fully furnished. Built-in wardrobes and very elegant fixtures. The private 600m2 garden is fabulously maintained and there is also parking for 3 cars, even an electric column for chargin an electric car. BBQ outside. Renting to expats and diplomats. Monthly rent: €5,000 (includes management of electrical and plumbing systems and garden - extraordinary work-headge cutting and cleaning of roof and gutters). For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate

Price info €5,000
Address Via dell'Annunziatella, 00060 Formello RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 1
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 2
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 3
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 4
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 5
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 6
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 7
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 8
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 9
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 10
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 11
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 12
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 13
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 14
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School - image 15
Via dell'Annunziatella, 00060 Formello RM, Italia

