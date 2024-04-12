Formello - We have an absolutely stunning villa in Formello renting to referenced individuals. It will be available mid-July 2024. It is 300m2 with a double living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, maid's room and bathroom, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms all on the 1st floor, large foyer on 1st floor between bedrooms which is like a 3rd living room. The property is renting fully furnished. Built-in wardrobes and very elegant fixtures. The private 600m2 garden is fabulously maintained and there is also parking for 3 cars, even an electric column for chargin an electric car. BBQ outside. Renting to expats and diplomats. Monthly rent: €5,000 (includes management of electrical and plumbing systems and garden - extraordinary work-headge cutting and cleaning of roof and gutters). For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate
General Info
View on Map
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School
Via dell'Annunziatella, 00060 Formello RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingue x traduzioni e lezioni .
FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY
ESL TEACHERS FOR BEACH SUMMER SCHOOL IN OSTIA