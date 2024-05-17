Marymount International School is seeking One-to-One Learning Support Assistants for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Full time, Monday-Friday, 08:30-15:30.
Start Date: August/September 2024
Responsibilities include supporting individual students in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, recording the student’s progress and working collaboratively under the direction of the classroom teacher.
Please contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to obtain the Application Form.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Full Time One-to-One Learning Support Assistants - September 2024
Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Early Year Class Teacher at BIG British International School
CASSIA - Bright and spacious 1-bedroom penthouse
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School