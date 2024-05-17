Full Time One-to-One Learning Support Assistants - September 2024

Marymount International School is seeking One-to-One Learning Support Assistants for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Full time, Monday-Friday, 08:30-15:30.

Start Date: August/September 2024

Responsibilities include supporting individual students in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, recording the student’s progress and working collaboratively under the direction of the classroom teacher.

Please contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to obtain the Application Form.