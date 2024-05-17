23.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 17 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Full Time One-to-One Learning Support Assistants - September 2024
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Full Time One-to-One Learning Support Assistants - September 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking One-to-One Learning Support Assistants for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Full time, Monday-Friday, 08:30-15:30.

Start Date: August/September 2024

Responsibilities include supporting individual students in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, recording the student’s progress and working collaboratively under the direction of the classroom teacher.

Please contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to obtain the Application Form.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Full Time One-to-One Learning Support Assistants - September 2024

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Energetic, family friendly StoryTeller and History Lover Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Hotel receptionist required

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Early Year Class Teacher at BIG British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

St. Thomas’s - Viterbo International School is seeking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for High School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for history enthusiast

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -