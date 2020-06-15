Flat for rent near Via dei Coronari

Two bedroom flat (approx 75 sqm), fully furnished, washing machine, dishwasher and A/C. For let immediately until beginning October, €1,250 per month, plus utility bills. Close to Via dei Coronari. Fourth floor, no lift. Beautiful view. 

General Info

Address Via dei Coronari, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

