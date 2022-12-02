13.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

EYFS and Middle School teachers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

International School in the North of Rome is looking for:

EYFS teachers (English mother tongue)

Middle school teachers (English mother tongue) - Math, Science & Computing

Please send you cv to: front.office@acornhouse.school

General Info

Address Via Veientana, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

EYFS and Middle School teachers

Via Veientana, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

