Experienced & Motivated Teachers

We are looking for experienced teachers who have the ability to connect with students and communicate grammatical and linguistic concepts in a way that can then be applied to real world communication scenarios; with a concrete grasp of the Cambridge Exams both YLE and the Main Suite exams. They should have an understanding of how to approach, present the content while at the same time engaging the learner.

Given the nature of the world today, familiarity with the technological resources available is also a requirement. Harnessing the potential of programs such as Google Classrooms and the Google Docs suite to enhance learner progression and engagement in both online and traditional classes.

General Info

Email address info@buildingblocksinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
