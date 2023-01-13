13.6 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Experienced male care Assistant/housekeeper/ driver

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Good experience with caring old-age, house keeping, and driving with Italian driving license. Srilankan gentleman looks for a living position, good reference. Contact 3346140595.

General Info

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

Experienced male care Assistant/housekeeper/ driver

Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

