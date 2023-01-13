Good experience with caring old-age, house keeping, and driving with Italian driving license. Srilankan gentleman looks for a living position, good reference. Contact 3346140595.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Experienced male care Assistant/housekeeper/ driver
Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Experienced English mother tongue IGCSE Maths and Physics teacher wanted
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH DEGREE AND EXPERIENCE
Teach English through Play and Music