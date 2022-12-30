14 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 31 December 2022
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Rome International School is looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Rome International School is looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome International School looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist, to take care of the typical payroll administration and HR function of our multicultural community. Responsibilities include recruitment, immigration, hiring,  relocation and onboarding processes as well as the day by day payroll administration.

Interviews will be ongoing until the position is filled. Start is immediate or as soon as possible. Please, send a detailed updated CV, a motivation cover letter in English and details of two references to  giliola.pilloni@segspa.it .

Qualifications

University Degree. Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Italian. Proficient use of databases, excel and payroll systems, Zucchetti preferably.

  • Previous experience in the role and good knowledge of payroll matters
  • Good planning and organizational skills, excellent attention to details
  • Ability to interact with a multicultural audience and good interpersonal skills
  • Flexibility
  • Precision, patience, , dependable and trustworthy are the qualities we are looking for. 
  • problem solving skills and initiative, ability to bring projects to completions
  • Good command of Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
  • Fluent in English and Italian
  • Experience with reporting and data analysis a plus.

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

LdM Program Coordinator Tuscania

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Personal Assistant for entrepreneur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper esperta efficiente

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Orientation Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour Coordinator - Front office

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -