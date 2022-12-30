Rome International School is looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist

Rome International School looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist, to take care of the typical payroll administration and HR function of our multicultural community. Responsibilities include recruitment, immigration, hiring, relocation and onboarding processes as well as the day by day payroll administration.

Interviews will be ongoing until the position is filled. Start is immediate or as soon as possible. Please, send a detailed updated CV, a motivation cover letter in English and details of two references to giliola.pilloni@segspa.it .

Qualifications

University Degree. Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Italian. Proficient use of databases, excel and payroll systems, Zucchetti preferably.