Rome International School is looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist
Rome International School looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist, to take care of the typical payroll administration and HR function of our multicultural community. Responsibilities include recruitment, immigration, hiring, relocation and onboarding processes as well as the day by day payroll administration.
Interviews will be ongoing until the position is filled. Start is immediate or as soon as possible. Please, send a detailed updated CV, a motivation cover letter in English and details of two references to giliola.pilloni@segspa.it
Qualifications
University Degree. Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Italian. Proficient use of databases, excel and payroll systems, Zucchetti preferably.
- Previous experience in the role and good knowledge of payroll matters
- Good planning and organizational skills, excellent attention to details
- Ability to interact with a multicultural audience and good interpersonal skills
- Flexibility
- Precision, patience, , dependable and trustworthy are the qualities we are looking for.
- problem solving skills and initiative, ability to bring projects to completions
- Good command of Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
- Fluent in English and Italian
- Experience with reporting and data analysis a plus.
