EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE
Bludental Clinique Italia srl, leading Italian company in the dental sector and in a phase of strong expansion on the national territory, selects
EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE WITH A PROVEN PERIOD OF STAY IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM OR IRELAND
NB: APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A PROVEN ACADEMIC EDUCATION PATH, WORK OF AT LEAST 15 YEARS AND WITH A PROVEN PERIOD OF STAY IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM OR IRELAND, WOULDN'T BE CONSIDERED
The resource will mainly deal with the following activities:
· Management of the work and personal agenda of the CEO;
· Organization of trips and transfers for the CEO and his direct reports;
· Management of incoming and outgoing communications (daily calls with Italian and International Provider);
· Drafting of documents and general reporting;
· Office management and support to the first management line;
Requirements:
· ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE (a proven period of stay in United States, Canada, United Kingdom or Ireland is mandatory);
· ITALIAN SPEAKER (min B2 level);
· Bachelor's degree (preferable);
· Knowledge of the Office package and the main IT tools;
· Proactivity, problem solving skills, resistance to stress, organizational and relational skills;
· Reliability, accuracy, discretion and confidentiality;
· Willingness to travel.
THE WORK PLACE CAN ONLY BE REACHED BY CAR
We offer AGS and placement commensurate with previous experience.
Place of work: North area of Rome.
General Info
via Salaria 719