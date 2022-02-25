EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE

Bludental Clinique Italia srl, leading Italian company in the dental sector and in a phase of strong expansion on the national territory, selects

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE WITH A PROVEN PERIOD OF STAY IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM OR IRELAND

NB: APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A PROVEN ACADEMIC EDUCATION PATH, WORK OF AT LEAST 15 YEARS AND WITH A PROVEN PERIOD OF STAY IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM OR IRELAND, WOULDN'T BE CONSIDERED

The resource will mainly deal with the following activities:

· Management of the work and personal agenda of the CEO;

· Organization of trips and transfers for the CEO and his direct reports;

· Management of incoming and outgoing communications (daily calls with Italian and International Provider);

· Drafting of documents and general reporting;

· Office management and support to the first management line;

Requirements:

· ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE (a proven period of stay in United States, Canada, United Kingdom or Ireland is mandatory);

· ITALIAN SPEAKER (min B2 level);

· Bachelor's degree (preferable);

· Knowledge of the Office package and the main IT tools;

· Proactivity, problem solving skills, resistance to stress, organizational and relational skills;

· Reliability, accuracy, discretion and confidentiality;

· Willingness to travel.

THE WORK PLACE CAN ONLY BE REACHED BY CAR

We offer AGS and placement commensurate with previous experience.

Place of work: North area of Rome.

via Salaria 719
f.valleriani@bludental.it

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE

via Salaria 719

