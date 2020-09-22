EUR - English Mother Tongue Teacher

English mother tongue teacher required immediately for private primary school. Guaranteed 16 hours a week, mornings until June 2021. Possibility of additional hours in the afternoon. Full contractual benefits. Applicants must be graduates with experience of teaching children 6-9 years & ideally have a CELTA. Please send CV & photo.

General Info

Address Via del Serafico,3

View on Map

EUR - English Mother Tongue Teacher

Via del Serafico,3
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72101
Previous article INTENSIVE ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE
Next article One-to-one assistant for Elementary School

RELATED ARTICLES

One-to-one assistant for Elementary School
Jobs vacant

One-to-one assistant for Elementary School

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers

Commission-based Sales Rep: Remote position
Jobs vacant

Commission-based Sales Rep: Remote position

Energetic and experienced Class Leader for fun afternoon work
Jobs vacant

Energetic and experienced Class Leader for fun afternoon work

St George’s British International School is seeking Caregiver
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking Caregiver

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School

Seeking english speaking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking english speaking babysitter

Seeking Social media manager
Jobs vacant

Seeking Social media manager

Learning Support Specialist Needed
Jobs vacant

Learning Support Specialist Needed

Seeking cleaner
Jobs vacant

Seeking cleaner

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position
Jobs vacant

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position

Primary school teacher wanted in Homeschooling environment
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher wanted in Homeschooling environment

Looking to qualify as an English teacher?
Jobs vacant

Looking to qualify as an English teacher?

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

Seeking German, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish and Danish Native Speakers!!
Jobs vacant

Seeking German, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish and Danish Native Speakers!!