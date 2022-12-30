16.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 30 December 2022
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English teacher
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cambridge and IELTS preparation centre acknowledged by British Council offers a vacancy for part-time teacher with contract and future prospective of full-time position. The native applicants are required teaching qualifications such as CELTA, TEFL or TESOL in order to provide tuition for YLE and ESOL exams and 5-year experience at least. Child-friendly atittude, passion for this profession, enthusiasm, competence and teamwork are highly-

regarded to join this vibrant and international environment.

General Info

Address Via Angelo Secchi, 3

View on Map

English teacher

Via Angelo Secchi, 3

Youtube Video

SHARE
Previous article Ayurvedic Massages
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Aur 724x450
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Housekeeper esperta efficiente

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Orientation Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour Coordinator - Front office

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Luxury Travel Designer in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Assistant and supply ESL teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE PREPARATION, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -