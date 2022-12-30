Cambridge and IELTS preparation centre acknowledged by British Council offers a vacancy for part-time teacher with contract and future prospective of full-time position. The native applicants are required teaching qualifications such as CELTA, TEFL or TESOL in order to provide tuition for YLE and ESOL exams and 5-year experience at least. Child-friendly atittude, passion for this profession, enthusiasm, competence and teamwork are highly-
regarded to join this vibrant and international environment.
English teacher
Via Angelo Secchi, 3
