English mother tongue student requested for english lessons/conversation 4 times a week. Calling Antonio at +393358135235 or send a mail to: siriogroup1@gmail.com
Latest classifieds
Andy dog sitter - Your 4 paws friends in the best hands!
Hello! my name is Andy. I'm a Spanish girl living in Rome for the last 3 years. I'm passionate about food (of course, I'm Spanish :)) gardening and above all, dogs. I've always bee...
Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Bilingue disponibile per lavori di traduzione e revisione di testi tecnici e letterari in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Consegna veloce anche festivi. Bilingual transl...
Manzoni - Giolitti area, furnished apartment with wifi and garden renting for a mimum of three months at 800 Euros monthly, Vaccination accreditation seesential. Contact: dellasca...
English mother tongue or bilingual teachers needed
ECCentre is seeking teachers for our Cambridge courses in Maccarese, Fiumicino, Fregene, Axa and Ostia. We offer full training!