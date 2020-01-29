English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia
Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services.
We are currently seeking Adult English Language Instructors in Rome - zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia, with a car and available to start in February.
Part time - 20 hours teaching per week in blocks. (morning/early afternoon)
Candidates must be English Native/English Native Level Speakers, and have a degree, preferably with some teaching experience or teaching certification.
Relevant working papers or visa a must!
Would you like to work in a dynamic, international environment? Then this is the job for you!
Interested?
Please contact : workinrome@berlitz.it; louise.thorne@berlitz.it
For more information about our company please visit https://www.berlitz.it/
Via Tuscolana 713
