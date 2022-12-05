17.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Embassy of Ireland is hiring

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vacancy: Administrative Assistants

The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is hiring Administrative Assistants (Two positions)

If you are interested in doing interesting work while being part of a dynamic and vibrant workplace, open the documents below for futher information about the role and about how to apply for this position.

If you require a Word version of the application form, please email EmbassyRomeRecruitment@dfa.ie to request one.

Applications should arrive by 17.00  (CET) on Monday 12 December 2022.

For details click here.

