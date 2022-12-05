Embassy of Ireland is hiring

Vacancy: Administrative Assistants
The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is hiring Administrative Assistants (Two positions)
If you are interested in doing interesting work while being part of a dynamic and vibrant workplace, open the documents below for futher information about the role and about how to apply for this position.
If you require a Word version of the application form, please email EmbassyRomeRecruitment@dfa.ie to request one.
Applications should arrive by 17.00 (CET) on Monday 12 December 2022.
For details click here.
