Digital Marketing Specialist

We are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic young professional who is passionate to enter in a highly performing team to add value to the general service with his/her unique approach. He/she will be in close collaboration with our Merchandising Manager and will be the point of reference for the all the digital marketing activities related to an E-commerce platform of the merchandising of a very prestigious organization.

Required Education & Experience:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent computer proficiency (MS Office – Word, Excel).

Good Italian (at least B1 level).

Excellent English (C2 –mother tongue).

Excellent sales copywriting abilities.

Capacity to develop contents for google and social media campaigns.

Proven experience delivering a variety of digital assets, including rich media online ads, micro sites, and social media applications.

Solid understanding of web metrics, digital analytics, with the ability to generate, analyse and interpret data.

Experience or capacity on managing successful google and social media campaigns, and a solid understanding of social media marketing.

Experience delivering online marketing strategies for e-commerce.

Experience in sales will be an important plus.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing exemplary customer service.

Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given, prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices.

Create and supervise photo shootings with the company photographer to best represent the products to be sold online. Photographs will be needed for social media and newsletters.

To apply, please send an e-mail to giulia@nikal.it.

Subject: Digital Marketing Specialist - (your name)
