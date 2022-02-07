Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome

We are looking for an outgoing, organized and hardworking individual.

Hours - 40 Hours

Schedule - 2 Morning Shifts, 3 Evening Shifts

Job Responsibilities

Managing and inputting bookings

Organizing daily tour schedules

Providing an excellent level of customer service

Key Qualities

Attention to detail

Organizational skills

Ability to multitask

Teamwork

Fast learning

Fluent level of spoken and written English

Computer Literate

Past Experience

Experience in a customer service role

Experience in Rome's tourism sector (preferred)

Telesales experience (preferred)

Contact info@carpediemrome.com for more information

