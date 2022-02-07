Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome
We are looking for an outgoing, organized and hardworking individual.
Hours - 40 Hours
Schedule - 2 Morning Shifts, 3 Evening Shifts
Job Responsibilities
Managing and inputting bookings
Organizing daily tour schedules
Providing an excellent level of customer service
Key Qualities
Attention to detail
Organizational skills
Ability to multitask
Teamwork
Fast learning
Fluent level of spoken and written English
Computer Literate
Past Experience
Experience in a customer service role
Experience in Rome's tourism sector (preferred)
Telesales experience (preferred)
Contact info@carpediemrome.com for more information
General Info
View on Map
Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome
Via Cavour, Roma RM, Italy