Become a Tourist Assistant

www.italiantourismacademy.com prepares Tourist Assistants to match requirements for insertion in the Rome and Italian market. A training course, in classroom and ONLINE is needed to learn the essentials and the working enviroment .

Certificate issued by private University is delivered at the end of Course.

General Info

Price info Cost of Course is 1000Euros
Address Via Casilina, 233, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Email address staff@italiantourismacademy.com

View on Map

Via Casilina, 233, 00176 Roma RM, Italy

