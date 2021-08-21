Babysitter native english speaking

Friendly, professional couple looking for a babysitter our 6 year old son after school.

The schedule will be monday-thursday from 4:30 p.m. -7/7:30 p.m.

Start date is sptember 9. Must be native English speaking.

Policlinico-Trieste area.

Please contact Cristina for more details

3393896950
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
