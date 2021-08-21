Babysitter native english speaking

Friendly, professional couple looking for a babysitter our 6 year old son after school.
The schedule will be monday-thursday from 4:30 p.m. -7/7:30 p.m.
Start date is sptember 9. Must be native English speaking.
Policlinico-Trieste area.
Please contact Cristina for more details
3393896950
