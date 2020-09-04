Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor with fully equipped kitchen, large living room, two bathrooms, and balcony. Excellent condition with armored door, non-noise thermal glass, railing, marble floor, central heating, washing machine, air conditioning in the bedrooms. Forniture included if needed. Necessary references. No temporary contracts. Pets welcome.
General Info
View on Map
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment
79, VIALE AVENTINO