Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment

Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor with fully equipped kitchen, large living room, two bathrooms, and balcony. Excellent condition with armored door, non-noise thermal glass, railing, marble floor, central heating, washing machine, air conditioning in the bedrooms. Forniture included if needed. Necessary references. No temporary contracts. Pets welcome.

General Info

Price info € 1.900 + € 130 monthly condo charges
Address 79, VIALE AVENTINO
Email address vialeaventino79@tiscali.it
Image Gallery
1 of 7
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 1
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 1
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 2
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 2
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 3
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 3
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 4
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 4
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 5
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 5
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 6
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 6
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 7
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 7
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 1
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 2
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 3
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 4
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 5
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 6
Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment - image 7

View on Map

Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment

79, VIALE AVENTINO
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71774
Previous article UMBRIA - farmhouse with pool
Next article English Teacher/Tutor

RELATED ARTICLES

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment

Comfortable new room available.
Accommodation vacant in town

Comfortable new room available.

Apartment for rent in ancient Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment for rent in ancient Garbatella

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Accommodation vacant in town

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden