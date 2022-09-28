American Doctoral Student looking for work opportunity

Hello!

I am an American student who moved back to Rome to start my doctorate in the history and theology of the Early Church.

I lived in Rome for five years in the past and did two master's degrees where the classes were all in Italian.

I have experience in substitute teaching over the years in different school districts (often times teaching the students in elementary and not just babysitting), tutoring, and was even an adjunct professor.

Education and empowering students to learn and grow as individuals is a passion of mine. I come from a family with many teachers and educators.

I am looking for part-time work that would help me support myself while researching.

I am available for tutoring, subbing, translating, editing, or any other work opportunities.

I live in Trastevere and go to school in the city center.

If you could use any service, please email me at alliebeat@gmail.com