Women’s religious congregation seeks an Accountant/Finance Officer who will work with the Congregational Treasurer in financial planning and budgeting; managing the Accounting system; ensuring effective internal controls; analyzing financial data and preparing financial reports; monitoring of Grants to Units; and coordinating with the Commercialista on matters relating to employees and fiscal regulations. A Degree in Accountancy, Finance or Business Management is required. Relevant skills in accounting and financial management and experience are needed. Proficiency in English and Italian is required, knowledge of Spanish and French is an advantage. If interested and qualified, please request an application form and a more complete job description by writing to: econ.gen@gssweb.org