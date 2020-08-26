Accountant/Finance Officer

Women’s religious congregation seeks an Accountant/Finance Officer who will work with the Congregational Treasurer in financial planning and budgeting; managing the Accounting system; ensuring effective internal controls; analyzing financial data and preparing financial reports; monitoring of Grants to Units; and coordinating with the Commercialista on matters relating to employees and fiscal regulations. A Degree in Accountancy, Finance or Business Management is required. Relevant skills in accounting and financial management and experience are needed. Proficiency in English and Italian is required, knowledge of Spanish and French is an advantage. If interested and qualified, please request an application form and a more complete job description by writing to: econ.gen@gssweb.org
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71657
Previous article Holiday house in Umbria - La Torre dell’Olio

RELATED ARTICLES

Housekeeper / Nanny living in solution
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper / Nanny living in solution

English teacher immediate start for school year 2020/2021
Jobs vacant

English teacher immediate start for school year 2020/2021

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2020/2021
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher immediate start for scholastic year 2020/2021

Teaching Assistant Early Childhood
Jobs vacant

Teaching Assistant Early Childhood

Elementary School Substitutes
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Substitutes

Elementary School Monitors
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitors

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School

Looking for a Part-time Librarian
Jobs vacant

Looking for a Part-time Librarian

Learning Support Specialist Needed
Jobs vacant

Learning Support Specialist Needed

Britannia International School of Rome- Primary School Teaching Position
Jobs vacant

Britannia International School of Rome- Primary School Teaching Position

Qualified Middle School Maths Teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified Middle School Maths Teacher

Qualified ICT and Education Technology teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified ICT and Education Technology teacher

Early Years Assistant
Jobs vacant

Early Years Assistant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE teachers
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE teachers

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver