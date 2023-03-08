2-bedroom flat in Trastevere

Trastevere - Via Giovanni da Castel Bolognese - We have a very bright 2-bedroom flat renting on the 3rd floor of a residential apartment with elevator. It is in very good condition having been remodeled several years ago. The apartment is located in a quiet street just behind Portaportese and steps away from the bridge taking you to Testaccio where the indoor market is. It's close to shops, restaurants, the Trastevere train station which takes you to the airport Fiumicino, public transportatio. The apartment is 80m2 and is made up of a foyer, living and dining room, eat-in kitchen for 2, 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom with tub and shower and window. The apartment is very bright and from one side of it you have a fantastic panoramic view of private gardens in the courtyard. It's not a comunal area, but you can observe it from the apartment! From here, you cannot hear any cars from the traffic, but rather birds chirping away! It has a tile flooring, independent heating and A/C in every room. It's available immediately. Monthly rent: €1400 + €80 condominium and utilities. Renting to non residents: diplomats, expats ONLY. NO CASA VACANZA NO B&B!! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Agency Fee

