16.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 08 March 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. 2-bedroom flat in Trastevere
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat in Trastevere

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Trastevere - Via Giovanni da Castel Bolognese - We have a very bright 2-bedroom flat renting on the 3rd floor of a residential apartment with elevator. It is in very good condition having been remodeled several years ago. The apartment is located in a quiet street just behind Portaportese and steps away from the bridge taking you to Testaccio where the indoor market is. It's close to shops, restaurants, the Trastevere train station which takes you to the airport Fiumicino, public transportatio. The apartment is 80m2 and is made up of a foyer, living and dining room, eat-in kitchen for 2, 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom with tub and shower and window. The apartment is very bright and from one side of it you have a fantastic panoramic view of private gardens in the courtyard. It's not a comunal area, but you can observe it from the apartment! From here, you cannot hear any cars from the traffic, but rather birds chirping away! It has a tile flooring, independent heating and A/C in every room. It's available immediately. Monthly rent: €1400 + €80 condominium and utilities. Renting to non residents: diplomats, expats ONLY. NO CASA VACANZA NO B&B!! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Agency Fee

Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

.

General Info

Price info €1400 + €70 condominium
Address Via Giovanni da Castel Bolognese, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 11
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 1
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 1
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 2
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 2
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 3
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 3
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 4
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 4
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 5
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 5
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 6
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 6
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 7
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 7
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 8
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 8
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 9
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 9
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 10
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 10
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 11
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 11
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 1
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 2
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 3
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 4
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 5
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 6
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 7
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 8
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 9
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 10
2-bedroom flat in Trastevere - image 11

View on Map

2-bedroom flat in Trastevere

Via Giovanni da Castel Bolognese, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant 4-bedroom apartment near Villa Torlonia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -