2-bedroom flat in Prati near Vatican!

Prati - via dei Gracchi - We have a very bright apartment in a residential building with elevator renting to referenced individuals. It's on the 4th floor and is made up of a hallway, very large eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, living room, dining room or 2nd bedroom, master bedroom with bathroom ensuite, 2nd bathroom with tub. There is a very nice and quiet balcony accessible from the kitchen and the master bedroom. The internal courtyard resembels something you'd find in a village outside Rome! There is an elegant parquet throughout the apartment and the internal wooden doors were handmade. Centralized heating. Monthly rent: €1300 + €100 condominium. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. References requested. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

Price info €1300
Address Via dei Gracchi, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Via dei Gracchi, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
