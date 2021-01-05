Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher

Ciao!

I'm Dominika, classical musician from Poland. I offer private lessons of music education as well as flauto traverso. I have graduated from the University of Music in Katowice (Poland) but I gained education as well on the Hochschule fur Musik in Detmold (Germany). I was studing English language on the private university in Bielsko (Poland).

I am experianced as a private teacher working as such for three years with children as well as adults (the record age was 63 years old lady:)). I encourage anybody interested in educating themselves in new, fascinating area (especially in these times when we have more time for ourselves), please, don't hesitate to contact me!

my whatsapp nr: +48530502355

General Info

Price info 1h - 20 euro

Youtube Video

