5.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zelensky to send letter, not video, to Italy's Sanremo song contest
News Lifestyle

Zelensky to send letter, not video, to Italy's Sanremo song contest

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Move comes following row over video appearance.

A planned video appearance by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Italy's top music festival Sanremo has been withdrawn, following criticism from Italian politicians, the state broadcaster RAI confirmed on Monday.

Zelensky will instead send a written message which will be read out by Sanremo presenter Amadeus on the final night of the festival, being held from 7-11 February.

The development was confirmed by RAI prime time entertainment director Stefano Coletta who said the broadcaster has been in "daily contact" with Ukraine's deputy foreign minister Andriy Melnyk.

The controversy arose after a number of prominent Italian politicians objected - for varying reasons - to Zelensky appearing via video at Italy's biggest showbiz event of the year.

Sanremo host Amadeus said he found the idea of reading Zelensky's letter "very romantic", adding: "We only asked that it be already translated into Italian".

Photo credit: Oleksandr Osipov / Shutterstock.com.

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Starbucks gets ready to open in centre of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

A quick guide to Italy's best carnivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice Carnevale: Italy's most fabled carnival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: Italy's treats for carnival season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy Nurtures New Generation Of Filmmakers: The Directors To Watch

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy looks back on 40 years of the Fiat Uno

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Måneskin stage surprise wedding in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -