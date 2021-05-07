Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst

Damien Hirst sculptures and paintings to be displayed alongside Galleria Borghese's priceless collection in Rome.

Galleria Borghese - home to masterpieces by Bernini, Canova and Caravaggio - will present the works of contemporary British artist Damien Hirst in a new exhibition opening on 8 June.

Titled Archaeology Now, the major new show will include more than 80 works from Hirst's Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable series, featuring monumental and small-scale sculptures made from bronze, rock crystal, coral and Carrara marble.

Also on display in the Rome exhibition, curated by Anna Coliva and Mario Codognato, will be Hirst's Colour Space paintings, exhibited in Italy for the first time.

Held with the support of luxury fashion house Prada, the exhibition will see Hirst's colossal sculpture, Hydra and Kali, displayed outdoors in the Secret Garden of the Uccelliera.

Galleria Borghese says the installation stems from one of Hirst’s most original projects over the last two decades: Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable, exhibited for the first time in 2017 in Venice at Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana. 

Critics were divided when the works were first displayed in Venice, with a review in The Art Newspaper stating: "This is what art looks like when unbridled ambition meets apparently limitless financial resources."

The Daily Telegraph dismissed the shipwreck treasure show as “a spectacular, bloated folly" however the Guardian described it as “a titanic return to form” for Hirst.

Retracing his colourful career, the retrospective highlights the multimedia approach of the British artist who is known for his provocative art charged with social commentary.

Hirst shot to international fame in 1991 with The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, featuring a shark in formaldehyde, and gained new audiences in 2007 with For the Love of God, a diamond-encrusted platinum cast of a skull.

The exhibition runs from 8 June until November and reservations are obligatory. Galleria Borghese is open Tuesday-Sunday from 09.00-17.00, for full visiting details see website.

Cover image: Damien Hirst, Lion Women of Asit Mayor, 2012 Bronze In two parts: 66.9 x 60.6 x 124 inches (1700 x 1540 x 3150 mm), 66.7 x 52.8 x 118.3 inches (1695 x 1340 x 3005 mm) Edition of 3 with 2 artist's proofs Collezione Prada, Milano Photographed by Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved, DACS 2021 / SIAE 2021.

General Info

Address Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst

Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition
Culture

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena
Culture

Italy unveils winning floor design for Colosseum arena

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark
Culture

Rome unveils the legendary Torlonia Marbles after decades in the dark

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture
Culture

Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition
Culture

Rome's art history and archaeology library reopens after petition

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors
Culture

Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition
Culture

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra
Culture

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm
Culture

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language
Culture

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language

Italy celebrates Year of Dante
Culture

Italy celebrates Year of Dante

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary
Culture

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg
Culture

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours
Culture

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours