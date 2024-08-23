Rome to reopen Metro A from Termini to Battistini on Monday

Termini-Battistini section of Metro A to reopen on 26 August.

Rome will reopen its Metro A subway line between Termini and Battistini on Monday 26 August, the city has confirmed.

This half of the subway has been closed to commuters since 10 August to facilitate maintenance works on the railway tracks, with extra buses serving the metro route.

The Metro A will continue to close early for ongoing maintenance, at 21.00 from Sunday until Thursday.

On these days the subway route is served with extra buses after 21.00. The metro stays open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Three stations on the A line are currently shut for renovation works: Ottaviano near the Vatican reopens on 9 September, Spagna at the Spanish Steps will stay closed until 3 October, while Furio Camillo will reopen on 7 November.

In addition the city's tram lines are currently either completely or partially replaced with buses, to facilitate a major redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

Rome's entire tram network will be served by buses from 16 September until 3 November, with works set to conclude in early December when all tram lines will resume normal service.