34.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 23 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Body of last missing person found on sunken superyacht in Sicily
News English news in Italy

Body of last missing person found on sunken superyacht in Sicily

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mike Lynch's daughter Hannah was last person missing after Bayesian sank on Monday.

Divers have found the body of the sixth and final person missing after a superyacht sank off Sicily on Monday, believed to be 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, Italian media reported on Friday.

The body of Hannah's father, UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was brought ashore on Thursday, while her mother Angela Bacares was among the 15 survivors of the disaster.

The final death toll from the tragedy is seven, including Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, whose bodies were recovered on Thursday.

The body of the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas, was recovered on Monday, hours after the luxury Bayesian yacht sank during a violent storm near Palermo.

There were 10 crew members and 12 passengers onboard the British-flagged yacht when it was hit by a waterspout, similar to a tornado, as it lay anchored just off Porticello.

Over the last five days divers have been carrying out a complex operation on the wreck of the Bayesian which plunged to a depth of 50 metres.

As prosecutors investigate whether the captain and crew took all the necessary safety measures to prevent the disaster, questions remain over whether human error might be to blame.

Known as the "British Bill Gates", Lynch was reportedly celebrating his recent acquittal in a high-profile US court case when the Bayesian sank.

Lynch, 59, had been accused by Hewlett-Packard (HP) of inflating the value of his software company Autonomy which he sold to the tech giant for $11 billion in 2011.

The entrepreneur, who always denied any wrongdoing, was acquitted in the US in June on multiple fraud charges, over which he had faced two decades in jail.

In a strange coincidence, Stephen Chamberlain, Autonomy's former vice-president and Lynch's co-defendant in the US fraud case, died after being hit by a car while out running on Saturday.

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Rome seeks blood donations as emergency responders fight for their lives after wildfire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Four emergency responders seriously injured in Rome wildfire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Divers recover five bodies from Bayesian yacht sinking in Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Search continues for six people missing in Sicily yacht sinking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch among missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 16 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks anniversary of Riace Bronzes discovery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues record heat warnings in week of Ferragosto holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -