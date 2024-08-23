Body of last missing person found on sunken superyacht in Sicily

Mike Lynch's daughter Hannah was last person missing after Bayesian sank on Monday.

Divers have found the body of the sixth and final person missing after a superyacht sank off Sicily on Monday, believed to be 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, Italian media reported on Friday.

The body of Hannah's father, UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was brought ashore on Thursday, while her mother Angela Bacares was among the 15 survivors of the disaster.

The final death toll from the tragedy is seven, including Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, whose bodies were recovered on Thursday.

The body of the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas, was recovered on Monday, hours after the luxury Bayesian yacht sank during a violent storm near Palermo.

#Porticello #Palermo, recuperato dai #sommozzatori dei #vigilidelfuoco il corpo senza vita dell’ultimo disperso nel naufragio del #Bayesian. Il bilancio è di 7 vittime, recuperate con una complessa operazione alla profondità di 50 metri dagli speleosub del Corpo #23agosto pic.twitter.com/z9GFMT6KTM — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 23, 2024

There were 10 crew members and 12 passengers onboard the British-flagged yacht when it was hit by a waterspout, similar to a tornado, as it lay anchored just off Porticello.

Over the last five days divers have been carrying out a complex operation on the wreck of the Bayesian which plunged to a depth of 50 metres.

As prosecutors investigate whether the captain and crew took all the necessary safety measures to prevent the disaster, questions remain over whether human error might be to blame.

Known as the "British Bill Gates", Lynch was reportedly celebrating his recent acquittal in a high-profile US court case when the Bayesian sank.

Lynch, 59, had been accused by Hewlett-Packard (HP) of inflating the value of his software company Autonomy which he sold to the tech giant for $11 billion in 2011.

The entrepreneur, who always denied any wrongdoing, was acquitted in the US in June on multiple fraud charges, over which he had faced two decades in jail.

In a strange coincidence, Stephen Chamberlain, Autonomy's former vice-president and Lynch's co-defendant in the US fraud case, died after being hit by a car while out running on Saturday.