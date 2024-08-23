34.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 23 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome seeks blood donations as emergency responders fight for their lives after wildfire
News English news in Italy

Rome seeks blood donations as emergency responders fight for their lives after wildfire

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome wildfire may have been caused by arson.

The head of Rome's civil protection department has urged residents to donate blood after four emergency responders were seriously injured in a vast wildfire in the city's suburbs.

The four men - one firefighter and three civil protection volunteers - suffered severe burns while battling the blaze between the Torre Spaccata and Cinecittà districts on Wednesday.

Rome citizens are being urged to donate blood to the Sant'Eugenio hospital where the four emergency responders are in critical, life-threatening condition, doctors said on Thursday.

The firefighter suffered burns to 54 per cent of his body, while the three civil protection voluteers were also very seriously injured after becoming encircled by flames when the winds changed suddenly.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, with arson not being ruled out.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said: "I ask citizens for help in reporting suspicious behaviour. Arsonists must be stopped by all means."

Photo Vigili del Fuoco
JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Body of last missing person found on sunken superyacht in Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Four emergency responders seriously injured in Rome wildfire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Divers recover five bodies from Bayesian yacht sinking in Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Search continues for six people missing in Sicily yacht sinking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch among missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 16 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks anniversary of Riace Bronzes discovery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues record heat warnings in week of Ferragosto holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -