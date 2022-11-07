19.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 07 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome ceremony for Remembrance Day 2022
News History

Rome ceremony for Remembrance Day 2022

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Remembrance Day service at Commonwealth Cemetery in Rome.

A Remembrance Day service will be held on the morning of Friday 11 November at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in the Testaccio area of Rome.

The service begins at 10.45 and will be attended by ambassadors, diplomats and military personnel from numerous nations, including the Commonwealth and African countries.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the first world war to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony in Rome is open to the public, and those wishing to attend are requested to arrive at 10.30 and sign the visitors’ book at the cemetery entrance.

There are a number of Commonwealth war graves in Italy, all administered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Those in Rome, Anzio and Monte Cassino are among the most important.

The Rome War Cemetery was the work of architect Louis de Soissons, who designed about 50 war cemeteries throughout Italy and Greece, and it contains the graves of 426 Commonwealth service people.

Photo credit: katacarix / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Via Nicola Zabaglia, 50, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome ceremony for Remembrance Day 2022

Via Nicola Zabaglia, 50, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia - Beethoven VS Bruckner

More like this
Related

History

Violet Gibson: The Irish woman who shot Benito Mussolini

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Roman bridge discovered during road works in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Rome reopens the Catacombs of Commodilla

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -