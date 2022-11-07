The best tiramisu in Rome

Where does tiramisu come from and what is the original recipe?

Sugar, marscapone cheese, coffee, ladyfingers, eggs and cocoa. The recipe for this dessert might be based on a few simple ingredients, but its origins are more mysterious.

There are claims that tiramisu was created in the mid- 19th century in a pleasure house in the centre of the town of Treviso. According to some, this dessert was regarded as an aphrodisiac, the viagra of the 1800s.

Another version of the tiramisu origin story says that it is an iteration of a poor dessert made for its calorie- rich ingredients.

This narrative, which is decidedly more recent, explains that the dessert made of whipped egg yolk and sugar was combined with a Venetian customary dish made with zabaglione cream and dry cookies. Tiramisu was included on the dessert menu of a restaurant in the Veneto called Le Baccherie in the 1970s.

But, the Veneto region is not the only part of Italy to lay claim to the birth of tiramisu.

A handwritten recipe from 1959 locates the origins of the dessert to Friuli Venezia Giulia, where the historic chef Norma Pielli was working in a hotel. According to locals, the “slice of marscapone” was served to hungry hikers passing through the mountains.

No matter which version of tiramisu’s history you believe, we can all agree that it is among the most delicious things to come out of Italy. Here we have curated a list of the best places to try tiramisu in Rome.

Café Portofino Prati

Craving tiramisu for breakfast or as a midnight snack? Head to the heart of Prati where you can taste the specialty from 06:30 in the morning to 01:30 at night. They use the best quality mascarpone, and soak the cake with their special coffee.

Where: Piazza Cola di Rienzo 116

When: Open every day from 6:30am to 1:30am

Settimio All ’ Arancio

Although the most pricey on this list, the tiramisu at this famous restaurant never disappoints. In fact, they have perfected the recipe over the last fifty years to create a perfectly balanced dessert, down to the last shake of cacao powder.

Where: Via dell’Arancio 50

When: Open Monday through Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2:30PM, 7:00pm–12:00am. Closed Sunday.

Tiramisù Trastevere

Owner Angelo and his wife Orietta prepare traditional tiramisu according to a special recipe, without the use of raw egg. In addition to gluten- free versions of the classic Italian dessert, you will also find original flavors: Pan di stelle with dark chocolate, Birramisu with peanuts, caramel and craft beer, Bronte pistachio, Oreo and Nutella, and many more.

Where: Via di S. Francesco a Ripa 29

When: Open every day from 10:00am to 12:00am

Mr 100 Tiramisu

If you happen to be around the Church of Sant'Ivo alla Sapienza, try thislittle wine bar. A hospitable atmosphere makes it the perfect place to enjoy its carefully curated Italian tiramisu. Featured on the Food Network, here every step of the tiramisu- making is done by hand, even the whipping of the cream, which is a secret recipe obviously.

Where: Via dei Sediari 11/12

When: Open every day from 12:00pm to 11:00pm.

Ristorante Archimede

Around the corner from the Pantheon, Archimede is an elegant and classic Italian eatery loved by locals. While the menu is full of tasty dishes, leave room for dessert because the fresh, homemade tiramisu served in a cappuccino mug is entertainingly boozy and unforgettable.

Where: Piazza dei Caprettari 63

When: Open Monday through Saturday 12:00am to 3:00pm, 7:30am to 11:00pm. Closed Sunday.

Dolce

Dolce is not only a restaurant but also a cake making factory in the Trieste area of Rome. In the afternoon, the beautiful restaurant transforms into a cozy tea room with exclusive tea selections, coffee and tasty desserts. Their showstopper, however, is that they will compose a fresh tiramisu right at the table, according to your exact tastes.

Where: Via Tripolitania 4

When: Open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:00pm to 12.00am. Sunday from 10:30am to 11:30pm.

Come il latte

With locations sprinkled around Rome, Come il Latte looks like a fancy gelateria. It is, of course, but it also offers fresh cups of tiramisu made with the finest natural ingredients. We highly suggest popping in for a pick me up, especially since it’s a great solution for satisfying both tiramisu and gelato lovers alike.

Where: Via Silvio Spaventa 24/26

When: Open every day from 12:00pm to 10:00pm

POMPI

They call themselves The Kingdom of Tiramisu, and if you read the comments online you will find an almost unanimous opinion: Pompi’s tiramisu, in Rome, is "supreme goodness," "number one," "a triumph," "the best tiramisu in the world." Taste it and judge for yourself. The one on Via della Croce is just a few hundred meters from Piazza di Spagna.

Whre: Via della Croce 88

When: Open every day from 11:00am to 9:00pm.

How do you recognise a perfect tiramisu?

The fundamental rule of a great tiramisu is that the mascarpone is not whipped excessively. It must have a creamy appearance, otherwise the fat granules will tend to compact and be noticeable when you eat it.

It is also important that the layers of cream and the layers of ladyfingers have the same thickness to secure a balanced dessert.

As for the coffee, it should always be made with a moka and cooled first before pouring over the ladyfingers. Whether it's “correct” with a splash of rum or marsala is up to the chef.