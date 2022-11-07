19.2 C
News Transport

Rome public transport strike on Friday 11 November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome strike to affect bus, metro, tram and light rail services.

Commuters in Rome face a four-hour public transport strike on Friday 11 November, from 08.30-12.30.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC.

The industrial action, called by the USB and Orsa Tpl trade unions, will not affect public transport services provided by Roma TPL.

For full details of the strike see Rome's mobility website.

