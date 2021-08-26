Meaning of the Italian expression 'Buon Natale'

What does Buon Natale mean?

When December 25th arrives, in Italy everyone starts wishing, from the cashier at the grocery store to your closest friends, a “Buon Natale". 

Directly translated, buon Natale means “good Christmas”.  

The meaning of the word “Natale” is rooted in the word "birth" in Latin. Therefore, by wishing each other a Merry Christmas in Italy, we wish each other "a good birth".  

Christmas is a day of birth. It is origin, celebration, warmth, sharing.  Someone's Christmas explains who they are, where they come from. And whether you consider it a Christian Christmas, or Dies Sol Invictus, or any other form of Christmas, it's good to wish each other well. 

It seems that Italy is one of the few places in Europe and the U.S. where the expression of Christmas wishes hasn’t been changed to “Happy Holidays”'.  In Belgium and Holland, for example, it is now practice to simply wish each other "happy holidays" and Christmas school vacations are no longer called that, but are simply "winter vacations" (in Italy the term “vacanze di Natale” is commonly used). 

Of course, Italy is known for its strong sense of culture.  “Buon Natale” is another example of Italians upholding tradition through language.  
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75443
Previous article Lazio fans want the Flaminio to be their home stadium

RELATED ARTICLES

The Conero Regional Natural Park
Blog

The Conero Regional Natural Park

Where to surf in Italy
Blog

Where to surf in Italy

10 classic Italian proverbs to master
Blog

10 classic Italian proverbs to master

The history of the Italian national flag
Blog

The history of the Italian national flag

Airports in Rome - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino
Blog

Airports in Rome - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino

Villa Farnese at Caprarola: enchanting day trip from Rome
Blog

Villa Farnese at Caprarola: enchanting day trip from Rome

Rome in May, things to do and what to see in the Eternal city in Spring
Blog

Rome in May, things to do and what to see in the Eternal city in Spring

Best speakeasies bars in Rome
Blog

Best speakeasies bars in Rome

Contemporary architecture in Rome
Blog

Contemporary architecture in Rome

Introducing the EUR district in Rome
Blog

Introducing the EUR district in Rome

Ventotene, a guide to the Pontine Island
Blog

Ventotene, a guide to the Pontine Island

Lesser known museums in Italy
Blog

Lesser known museums in Italy

The Aperitivo, an Italian tradition
Blog

The Aperitivo, an Italian tradition

Visiting the Vatican Museums: All You Need to Know
Blog

Visiting the Vatican Museums: All You Need to Know

All you need to know about Parmigiano Reggiano
Blog

All you need to know about Parmigiano Reggiano