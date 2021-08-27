Italy right-wing politician resigns over Mussolini controversy

Lega politician leaves economy ministry post over 'Parco Mussolini' debacle.

A right-wing member of the Italian government resigned after weeks of controversy over his proposal to rename a park after Benito Mussolini's brother.

Claudio Durigon, who was the undersecretary of the economy ministry, tendered his resignation last night following a meeting with his Lega party leader Matteo Salvini.

Durigon had proposed that the park in Latina, a Fascist-era seaside city south of Rome, revert to its original name of Parco Arnaldo Mussolini.

The park had been renamed after the magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino who were killed by the Mafia in Sicily in 1992.

In a statement Durigon apologised for his suggestion, raised during a political rally a few weeks ago, saying that it had been "made in good faith", reports news agency ANSA.

"I am sorry that I have been attributed a "fascist" identity, in which I do not recognise myself in any way" - he said - "I am not, and have never been, a fascist."

Durigon's proposal had caused significant political tensions in the government coalition of premier Mario Draghi, who so far has remained silent on the matter.

Giuseppe Conte, leader of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle, and Enrico Letta, leader of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), were both adamant that Durigon's position was untenable.

Who was Arnaldo Mussolini?

A younger brother and close advisor of Italy's Fascist dictator, Arnaldo Mussolini was a journalist and politician who directed the Popolo d'Italia newspaper, a propaganda tool for the regime.

He died from a heart attack in Milan, aged 46, in 1931.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome mayor candidate Carlo Calenda wants to create mega Ancient Rome Museum
Politics

Rome mayor candidate Carlo Calenda wants to create mega Ancient Rome Museum

Rome’s Mayor isn’t in favor, or against, anti Covid vaccines.
Politics

Rome’s Mayor isn’t in favor, or against, anti Covid vaccines.

G20 culture ministers meet in Rome
Politics

G20 culture ministers meet in Rome

Interview with Carlo Calenda
Politics

Interview with Carlo Calenda

Italy PM hits back at Vatican over challenge to Zan anti-homophobia law
Politics

Italy PM hits back at Vatican over challenge to Zan anti-homophobia law

Italy's centre-right unveils candidate in race for Rome mayor
Politics

Italy's centre-right unveils candidate in race for Rome mayor

Rome ceremony to unveil plaque cut short over typo in former Italian president's name
Politics

Rome ceremony to unveil plaque cut short over typo in former Italian president's name

Who is Carlo Calenda
Politics

Who is Carlo Calenda

Italian nationalism explained
Politics

Italian nationalism explained

Rome bookshop sparks debate by refusing to sell Giorgia Meloni memoir
Politics

Rome bookshop sparks debate by refusing to sell Giorgia Meloni memoir

Mario Draghi works as Italy's prime minister for free
Politics

Mario Draghi works as Italy's prime minister for free

Rome's top job: Conte backs Raggi as Gualtieri enters race for mayor
Politics

Rome's top job: Conte backs Raggi as Gualtieri enters race for mayor

Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'
Politics

Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro
Politics

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro

The personal history of Giovanni 'Gianni' Agnelli
Politics

The personal history of Giovanni 'Gianni' Agnelli