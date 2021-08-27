Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber

Another mass death of fish in the Tevere river.

Rome cyclists and joggers were shocked to see hundreds of dead fish bobbing on the surface of the river Tiber on Thursday 26 August.

The gruesome sight was seen at Valco S. Paolo near Ponte Marconi, not far from the city's artificial beach Tiberis.

A similar mass death of barbel and mullet fish occurred in the river in May 2020.

At the time the cause was believed to be insecticides used in corn crops, abundant in farms north of Rome, which were washed into the Tevere by heavy rain.

People are advised not to touch the fish which will be removed by authorities.

Photo Stormi904 Twitter