Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass

Italy's new Green Pass rules came into force on 6 August.

The Pompeii archaeological park is offering free covid tests to visitors who arrive without the Green Pass which became obligatory for museums across Italy on 6 August.

The Green Pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, and is now required for access to cultural and leisure venues in addition to indoor dining in restaurants.

Management at Pompeii, together with regional health authorities, have decided to offer tourists without the Green Pass the chance to take a covid test which, if negative, allows entry to the archaeological park and remains valid for 48 hours.

The free service, reserved exclusively for visitors of the archaeological park, was launched on 6 August and is available at the entrance in Piazza Anfiteatro during the site's opening hours.

For now it is operating on an experimental basis and Pompeii is reportedly the only cultural site in Italy offering its visitors this type of service.

"In a global emergency situation like the one we are going through" - said Pompeii director Gabriel Zuchtriegel - "the task of those who manage cultural sites must be to best reconcile the needs of public health and safety with our mission to be an inclusive and accessible place open to all."

For full Green Pass details see the Certificazione Verde websitePhoto credit Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.

General Info

Address Via Plinio, 26, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass

Via Plinio, 26, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75327
Previous article Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1
Next article Italy breaks its Olympic medal record

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'

Italy faces wave of Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy faces wave of Green Pass protests

Green Pass: Rome surge in covid vaccine bookings
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Rome surge in covid vaccine bookings

Turin protest over Italy's covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Turin protest over Italy's covid Green Pass

Italy to require covid Green Pass for restaurants, cinemas and gyms
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to require covid Green Pass for restaurants, cinemas and gyms

Italy prepares to expand covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy prepares to expand covid Green Pass

Italian virologist says covid patients who refuse vaccine should pay hospital bill
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian virologist says covid patients who refuse vaccine should pay hospital bill

Italy set to extend covid state of emergency
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to extend covid state of emergency