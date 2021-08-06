Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules

Italy's covid health passport is now required to dine indoors in restaurants.

Italy rolls out its newly expanded Green Pass rules today, Friday 6 August, in a contentious move designed to curb the rise of covid-19.

The Green Pass, or Certificazione Verde, shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, and does not apply to children under 12.

From today people will be required to show the cert for indoor dining in restaurants and bars, as well as for a wide range of cultural and leisure venues, from museums and cinemas to gyms and swimming pools.

The pass, which comes in digital or paper versions, will not be necessary for consuming food or drink at outdoor restaurant tables or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

The Green Pass has already sparked protests across Italy, and is likely to test the patience of businesses and customers, however health minister Roberto Speranza said the measure would "avoid closures and protect freedom."

The certificate was first introduced in June and until now it has been used mainly for travel within the EU and to facilitate access to large events or nursing homes.

Last night the government unveiled plans to expand the scope of the Green Pass further from 1 September, making it mandatory for teachers and school staff, as well as staff and students of universities, when the new academic year begins.

The government announced yesterday that more than 33 million people - or 62 per cent of Italy's population over the age of 12 - has been fully vaccinated against covid-19.

For full details (in Italian) about the Green Pass see the Certificazione Verde website. There is also a helpline tel. 800912491 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.

Photo credit: Federico Magonio / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75320
Previous article Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy 'enters fourth wave' of covid-19, report

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president says covid vaccine a 'moral and civic duty'

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Auschwitz survivor Segre says 'crazy' to compare Italy's vaccine rules with Holocaust

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Rome pharmacies 'not print shops'

Italy faces wave of Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy faces wave of Green Pass protests

Green Pass: Rome surge in covid vaccine bookings
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Rome surge in covid vaccine bookings

Turin protest over Italy's covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Turin protest over Italy's covid Green Pass

Italy to require covid Green Pass for restaurants, cinemas and gyms
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to require covid Green Pass for restaurants, cinemas and gyms

Italy prepares to expand covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy prepares to expand covid Green Pass

Italian virologist says covid patients who refuse vaccine should pay hospital bill
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian virologist says covid patients who refuse vaccine should pay hospital bill

Italy set to extend covid state of emergency
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to extend covid state of emergency

Rome covid boom after Italy's Euro 2020 win
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome covid boom after Italy's Euro 2020 win